'The Fosters' Updates: Cast Members Bids Goodbye in Emotional Posts

The cast and crew of Freeform's family drama "The Fosters" are starting to say goodbye to their critically acclaimed series after wrapping up the production for its final episode.

In their social media accounts, the people in front and behind the cameras were sharing their last moments at the set of the TV series at the Warner Bros. Studio and during their final table read on Monday.

Based on Maia Mitchell's post, almost everyone was emotional during the table read for the finale episode. The actress was obviously wiping her tears away, while Teri Polo and Sherri Saum can be seen hugging and comforting each other beside her.

In another post, Mitchell showed the set where they filmed the series for the last five years. "This lot and stage 22 has been my first home for the past five years. Saying goodbye is rough, but so beyond grateful for all the love and memories. Here's some from the past few days. Just so emotional you guyssssss," the actress stated.

On the other hand, David Lambert posted a photo of the parking space that he was using since the series began in 2013. "I will always cherish this lot. It'll always hold a special place in my head and my heart. And I'm eternally grateful for being able to say I worked here. I could go on and say more but what's the point. I'll leave it at...I'll miss this place very much," the actor who plays the role of Brandon Foster in the series stated.

Meanwhile, director Joanna Johnson also shared a photo of the entire Fosters family at the dining table and expressed her love and respect for all the actors in the series.

Freeform will end "The Fosters" with a special three-episode finale that will air in summer. It will be followed by a spinoff featuring Mitchell's character Callie and Cierra Ramirez's Mariana as they embark on new journeys after graduating high school.