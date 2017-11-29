'The Four: Battle for Stardom' News: FOX Taps Fergie to Host New Singing Competition

REUTERS/Fred Prouser Singer Fergie arrives at The Trevor Project's "Trevor Live" fundraising dinner in Hollywood, California December 4, 2011.

FOX has found a host for its upcoming reality singing competition "The Four: Battle for Stardom."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fergie has been tapped to be the host of the show, joining previously announced panelists Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, and record label executive Charlie Walk.

"I am very excited and proud to be the host of 'The Four: Battle for Stardom,'" the Black Eyed Peas alum said in a statement. "This is a unique and modern show format that I believe will set the standard for the next generation of singing competition series on TV. I am looking forward to being by the contestants' sides during what could be the most important performances of their lives."

Fergie further explained that she wishes to guide the contestants of "The Four: Battle for Stardom" in their journey, drawing from her career in the music industry and many years of experience. This much was echoed by FOX president for alternative programming and specials Rob Wade.

"Fergie is a genuine superstar. She's fierce, she's a force in her own right and she knows exactly what these singers are going through," Wade said. "So who better than her to help guide them as they fight their way to the finish."

FOX previously released a preview of the show's debut season, which will air over six weeks. The 30-second clip featured all four judges explaining the basic premise of the reality singing competition, which was based on an Israeli program called "The Final Four" owned by Armoza Formats. "The Four: Battle for Stardom" starts out with four finalists. Each week, they are challenged by singing hopefuls for their spot in the final four.

It is the network's bid into reality singing contests after losing the rights to "American Idol" to ABC earlier this year. With ABC rebooting the long-running show that launched the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson, as well as NBC's strong contender "The Voice," FOX is aiming to get a slice of the demographic.

"The Four: Battle for Stardom" will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.