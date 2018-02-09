'The Four' Officially Picked Up for Season 2 by Fox

Facebook/TheFourOnFox Fox's singing competition series "The Four" is set to return for season 2 this summer.

"The Four" is coming back for season 2.

The music competition has been picked up for a second season by Fox, according to Variety. Sean Combs, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor are all expected to return for season 2. The network did not mention if suspended Republic Records exec Charlie Walk will be back as one of the judges. Further details about the next installment have yet to be revealed.

"'The Four' is truly a next-generation show," Rob Wade, president, alternative series and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a press release. "It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on recording artists in an epic battle to become a superstar... We look forward to pushing the boundaries even further in Season Two."

Deadline points out that following "The Four's" renewal announcement on Thursday, Walk's name was completely absent in the press statements released by Fox and producers. The recording company boss' return appears to be unlikely, but it's worth noting that his fellow judges have also not yet signed contracts for season 2.

Hosted by Fergie, "The Four" is a singing competition show where four talented singers must defend their spot on stage. New performers challenge them every week in an effort to take their spot. The series was a huge hit, ranking as Fox's highest-rated new unscripted series in almost four years among the 18-49 demo.

Walk was suspended by Fox after his former employee Tristan Coopersmith accused him of sexual harassment while they were both still working at Sony Music. Walk allegedy made inappropriate comments and actions towards Coopersmith, including sending sexually explicit text messages and groping her at business dinners. Walk has since denied her accusations, saying he "welcome any investigation so that in short order these unfounded and hurtful accusations can be put to rest."

"The Four" season 2 is scheduled to premiere this summer on Fox.