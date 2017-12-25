'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Revival News: Will Smith Says He'd 'Have to Be Uncle Phil'

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actor Will Smith arrives at the 47th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 5, 2016.

Will Smith recently commented on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reboot rumors, though he neither confirmed nor denied that anything in the works.

While appearing on "The Graham Norton Show," Smith was asked about the revival rumors surrounding his '90s sitcom.

"I'd have to be Uncle Phil in that one," Smith said, referencing the character portrayed by the late James Avery. The actor acknowledged that he was too old to play the same old teenager, poking fun at what it would be like for his character to complain about not being able to go out.

With so many reboots and revivals dotting Hollywood nowadays, it does not come as a surprise that attention would soon turn to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," the show that originally ran from 1990 to 1996 on NBC.

In August earlier this year, original star Jazzy Jeff told The Sun that a revival may be in the cards. "There have been talks with people about doing something. I think it would be cool if they did it and go down memory lane again," he said. "This has been a long time coming. I have been fighting for it."

However, he also recognized how difficult it would be to coordinate schedules, especially since Smith is probably very busy with other projects. "Being one of the biggest movie guys in the world, it was really about Will's schedule and freeing up the time," he said.

And, while a revival may be music to fans' ears, fellow star Alfonso Ribeiro does not agree. While speaking to PEOPLE in November earlier this year, Ribeiro revealed that there is no chance for the show to come back.

"A 'Fresh Prince' reunion will never happen," he said. "I would love it if the world would just let it go."

It looks like fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best.