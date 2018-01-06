'The Gifted' Picked Up for Second Season by Fox

(Photo: Facebook/TheGiftedonFOX) "The Gifted" has been renewed by Fox.

It's official: "The Gifted" is returning for season 2.

The sci-fi action drama has been picked up for a second installment, multiple reports confirmed. Fox announced the renewal on Thursday, ahead of the two-hour season 1 finale on Monday, Jan. 15.

"The Gifted" explores the story of a former suburban couple named Reed and Caitlin Strucker (Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker). Their ordinary lives turn upside down when they discover that their kids (Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White) possess mutant powers. The family is forced to live a life on the run and join forces with the mutant underground that Reed once tracked down.

Other members of the cast include Sean Teale (Eclipse/Marcos Diaz), Jamie Chung (Blink/Clarice Fong), Coby Bell (Jace Turner), Emma Dumont (Polaris/Lorna Dane) and Blair Redford (Thunderbird/John Proudstar).

Since its October debut, "The Gifted" has been a solid-ratings performer on Fox. For the 2017–2018 season, the series ranked as the number 3 new drama. Season 1 had an average of 2.0/7 in Live + 7, and has increased 18% over the year-ago time period.

Across platforms, the series has an average of 8.3 million total viewers, which represents a +146% boost from its Live + Same Day delivery. It joins fellow sci-fi series "The Orville," which also recently received a season 2 order from Fox.

Executive producer Bryan Singer has been the subject of sexual misconduct allegations last month. In a statement, Entertainment president Michael Thorn said they are still discussing Singer's involvement in the next season.

"Truthfully, after he shot the pilot, he went and did a movie and had little to no involvement day-to-day in Season 1," he said. "But we take all the allegations very seriously, and we're looking into it for Season 2. Right now we have a lot of time before it premieres, and we continue to have discussions about it."

Fox has yet to announce a premiere date for "The Gifted" season 2.