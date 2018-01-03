'The Gifted' Season 1 Finale: Magneto and the X-Men Mentioned In Finale's Official Trailer

Facebook/TheGiftedonFOX Emma Dumont as Polaris in 'The Gifted'

The X-Men and the evil mutant Magneto had been referenced heavily in the trailer for "The Gifted" season 1 finale.

Both the mutant organization and one of its biggest nemesis had been mentioned in the promo video for the special two-hour episode titled "eXtraction/X-roads."

The series centers on the events that happened after the X-Men disappeared on Earth, leaving all the remaining mutants to take care of themselves and hide from the Sentinel Services without the protection of the organization.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, actress Emma Dumont revealed that the season finale will reveal why he character Polaris and Blair Redford's Thunderbird were chosen to lead the group called Mutant Underground to save the mutants from their enemies.

"They chose them. I don't know if it's because of their lineage, or if they have had their powers for a long time," she stated. "You know, yeah, maybe their family histories, I'm not sure, but they chose them for some reason. Thunderbird had an easy time with it. He accepted the role of leader. He's from the military, he knows what it's like to lead, he knows what it's like to save lives."

The promo video also mentioned the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants founder and Hellfire Club member Magneto, who happens to be Polaris' father.

In a previous interview with TVLine, Dumont revealed that her connection with her father will be discussed in the finale of "The Gifted" this season. "She knows about this guy who may or may not be her father — I mean, he is, and she kind of hates Magneto," the actress stated. "She hates what everyone says about him because everyone in the world she's in said he was bad and evil — so she's sort of like, 'Gosh, I believe the same things as this man. Does that make me bad, or does this mean I'm a fighter?'"

The two-hour season 1 finale of "The Gifted" will be aired by Fox on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. EDT.