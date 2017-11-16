'The Gifted' Season 1 Spoilers: Reed Digs Deeper Into His Family's Past in Episode 8

(Photo: Facebook/TheGiftedonFOX) "The Gifted" season 1 airs Mondays at 9/8c on FOX.

Reed (Stephen Moyer) makes a surprising discovery about his family history on the upcoming episode of "The Gifted" season 1.

Titled "threat of eXtinction," next week's episode will see more refugees flock to the Mutant Underground. Things take an unexpected turn when the group is faced with a threat. They later realize that one of them is actually working as a spy for the Sentinel Services. Elsewhere, Reed pays a visit to his estranged father and discovers secrets from his family's past.

Fox has released a new promo for the episode and it opens with Reed saying he needs to talk to his father and find answers. Upon reaching his father's home, a concerned Reed opens up about how his children are being targeted by Sentinel Services. It turns out Reed's grandfather and his sister also had the same abilities as his children.

"My father and his sister had the same abilities as your children," Otto (guest star Raymond J. Barry) tells his son. "They were more powerful than you can imagine ... Protect them, son. Protect the world from them."

The previous episode revealed that Reed's father previously worked for Trask Industries, a government contractor behind the mysterious Hound Program that transforms mutants into weapons for the Sentinel Services.

After joining the Mutant Underground, a lot has changed for Reed's daughter Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind). Now that the group is being threatened by an outside force, Lind hinted at more obstacles coming the Mutant Underground's way as the series moves forward.

"Everything gets bigger and crazier," the actress told CBR earlier this month. "These next couple episodes are definitely about character development ... So I think these next couple episodes are definitely developing and trying to figure out exactly what that means, but at the same time, my character starts training with Polaris."

"The Gifted" season 1 airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.