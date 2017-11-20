'The Gifted' Spoilers, Cast News: Polaris' Power Changes; Skyler Samuel to Recur

Polaris (Emma Dumont) will become more powerful in the upcoming episodes of "The Gifted." She will see her power change as her body also changes due to her pregnancy.

Facebook/TheGiftedonFOX Thunderbird and Polaris lead Mutant Underground on FOX's "The Gifted."

Dumont spoke with Cinema Blend to discuss what's up ahead for her character in the FOX series. She confirmed that Polaris will experience the "second manifestation" of new powers.

"She can do more things, she has different hand movements, she's stronger, she realizes she can do more," the actress said. "It's a whole transformation, and I'm excited to see what people think."

Dumont's character is the bastard daughter of Magneto in the original comic books, thus it's not surprising for Polaris' to wield more power. The actress also hinted that Polaris' transformation will happen around the ninth episode of the first season, which will air on Monday, Dec. 4.

Before this happens, however, the episode airing Nov. 20 will be a game changer as more mutants join the Mutant Underground. While these refugees are warmly received in the underground, someone among them is actually a spy for the Sentinel Services.

Could this be Esme, the girl with telepathic abilities and a questionable past? "Scream Queens" actress Skyler Samuels will play the character. Reports indicate it's a key recurring role on "The Gifted."

Meanwhile, Monday's episode will also be a big moment for the Strucker family, especially Reed (Stephen Moyer), as he will learn a big family secret from his own dad. X-Men comic book villains the Von Strucker twins, Andreas (Paul Cooper) and Andrea (Caitlin Mehner), will mark their first appearance in the episode called "Threat of eXtinction."

"My father and his sister had the same abilities as your children," Reed's dad says in the teaser. "They were more powerful than you can imagine. Protect them, son. Protect the world from them."

Catch "The Gifted" season 1 episode 8 airing on Monday, Nov. 20, at 9:00 p.m. EST on FOX.