'The Gifted' Spoilers: Eclipse Courts Danger with Carmen; Mid-Season Finale Set

It's time for payback for Eclipse (Sean Teale) in "The Gifted" season 7. The episode airing Monday, Nov. 13, has the character courting danger as he works on a mission with Carmen (Michelle Veintimilla).

The teaser to "The Gifted" season 1 episode 7 shows that Carmen wants Eclipse to do burn a bunch of crates. Blowing up things and shooting light beams from his body is easy, but Eclipse faces a dilemma upon knowing his target.

Carmen came to collect what Eclipse owed her at the end of last week's episode. He, however, has no choice but to fulfill his end of the bargain because the lives of his friends holed away as members of the Mutant Underground are at risk.

Over at Sentinel Services, Dr. Roderick Campbell (Garret Dillahunt) plans to conduct experiments on some mutants. How Campbell will orchestrate this remains to be seen but the agency has a few captured superhumans in its prisons.

Campbell has Agent Jace Turner (Coby Bell) helping him out on this experiment, which they believe will help win the war against the Mutant Underground. Turner will also carry out a special surveillance program for the doctor, but who will the Sentinel Services keep track of when they still do not know where the rebel mutants are?

Reed Strucker (Stephen Moyer), Andy (Percy Hynes White) and Thunderbird (Blair Redford) might be on the Sentinel Services' plans after stealing records, files and data from the agency. They will also uncover a peculiar detail about Wes (Danny Ramirez), Lauren's (Natalie Alyn Lind) new friend, whom she worked with to protect her friends in the previous episode. Will Reed have reasons to worry about Wes, who might be interested in his daughter?

Meanwhile, "The Gifted" season 1 will air its final episode for 2017 next Monday, Nov. 20. The show will go on a holiday hiatus but FOX has not yet announced its return date for 2018. "The Gifted," which comes from creator Matt Nix, airs Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. EST on FOX.