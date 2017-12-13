(Photo: FOX) A still from "The Gifted" midseason finale, "eXploit."

"The Gifted" midseason finale has confirmed what many fans have known all this time.

Spoiler Alert! Plot details from "The Gifted" winter finale "eXploit" will be discussed below. Read at your own discretion.

Esme (Skyler Samuels) is one of the X-Men's Cuckoo Sisters also known as the Stepford Cuckoos. The bigger mystery now is what she and her "clones" are up to.

In "The Gifted" midseason finale, Esme took matters into her own hands and decided to use her abilities to turn the Sentinel Services on each other in making sure they do not intercept the transport of the Hound Program detainees to Trask, which they initially planned to do without bloodshed involved.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Samuels played coy about what's next for her characters, but did hint that fans who read the comics will have a pretty good idea of what Esme and company are brewing:

So, like the comics, the Frost sisters' lineage does sort of inform what their agenda is when it comes to engaging with the Mutant Underground, but they're not associated with Sentinel Services or Trask; they're definitely mutants who are fighting for mutant rights. They just have a slightly different take on it than everybody else, so that becomes a point of contention moving forward, and of course Campbell (Garret Dillahunt) is still out there, so we have to figure out what to do with him. I don't know that I can say much more...

Samuels went on to say that everything that the sisters did in "The Gifted" midseason finale, they did for a reason. She said that they definitely are trying to do something, but leaves fans in the dark for the moment:

There's no such thing as coincidence when it comes to the Frost sisters, and every choice that's been made is agenda-driven. They are working up towards an idea of their own, but they also do need the help of the Mutant Underground.

"The Gifted" creator Matt Nix did tease to TV Guide that the identical triplets or more technically, the cloned "daughters" of Emma Frost, are simply trying to protect mutants and the future of their kind, but their approach in doing so is a bit extreme, from which conflicts are bound to rise.

"The Gifted" returns Jan. 1 on FOX.