'The Gifted' Spoilers: Polaris To Make A Big Decision in Season 1 Finale

Facebook/TheGiftedonFOX Emma Dumont as Polaris in Fox's 'The Gifted'

Polaris (Emma Dumont) will revisit her past to find out what is in store for her in the future in the finale of "The Gifted."

It was previously revealed in the first half of the season that Polaris is the daughter of the legendary X-Men baddie Magneto. But it seems like the magnet-controlling mutant is not happy to be associated with the evil villain.

In an interview with TVLine, Dumont revealed that the final episode of the sci-fi superhero drama's first season will center on her character's backstory.

The actress pointed out that each episode begins with a flashback featuring one of the characters in the show. But for the two-hour finale titled "eXtraction/X-roads," Polaris will be the one who will face her heartbreaking past. According to Dumont, Polaris will have to decide between choosing something that she is supposed to be versus something that she already believes in.

Dumont also revealed that Polaris will have to weigh her opinion regarding Magneto. "She knows about this guy who may or may not be her father — I mean, he is, and she kind of hates Magneto. She hates what everyone says about him because everyone in the world she's in said he was bad and evil — so she's sort of like, 'Gosh, I believe the same things as this man. Does that make me bad, or does this mean I'm a fighter?'" the actress stated.

She also revealed that Polaris will decide if she wants to take her father's side in the upcoming war in episodes 12 and 13 of the season.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for "The Gifted" season 1 finale also revealed that relationships will experience challenges and alliances will be shifted when the Anti-Mutants attack the Mutant HQ.

The finale episode of "The Gifted" season 1 will be aired by Fox on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. EDT.