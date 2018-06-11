'The Goldbergs' Star Jackson Odell Dies At 20

Twitter/JaxnTweets Featured in the image is Jackson Odell

TV actor Jackson Odell passed away at the age of 20.

Variety revealed that the former teen star and singer-songwriter was found unresponsive at his home in Tarzana in San Fernando Valley on Friday, June 8.

Odell is known for portraying the role of Ari Caldwell in ABC's period drama "The Goldbergs." According to the report, the cause of his death is still unreleased since the autopsy from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office remains pending. However, foul play is not suspected.

Aside from appearing in the first two seasons of "The Goldbergs," the actor also appeared in other TV dramas such as "The Fosters" and "Modern Family." He was also seen in Nickelodeon's teen sitcom "iCarly."

Odell, who also has his own YouTube channel, wrote several original songs. It includes several tracks for the 2018 romantic drama movie "Forever My Girl," such as the song "Wings of an Angel" that was sung by former "American Idol" contestant Lauren Alaina.

He is also known for posting some of his original songs on his YouTube account, as well as several covers of other well-known musicians like John Meyer, Rihanna, Alabama Shakes, and Macklemore.

While details about the young actor's death remain scarce, his family released a statement about his untimely passing.

"The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share," the family said. "Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately," the family's statement went on to add.

Other celebrities also turned to Twitter to react about Odell's death.

Pop rock duo Aly & AJ posted their condolences to the family, saying: "Jackson Odell was way too young to pass :( My heart goes out to his family during this time of grieving. Our Goldbergs family will miss him. RIP sweet Jackson. This is heartbreaking."

His "The Goldbergs" co-star Wendi McLendon Covey, who portrays the role of the family matriarch Beverly, also expressed her grief upon learning about the actor's passing. "Shocked to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell... we hadn't seen him for a while, but he was a bright, sweet soul. Love and blessings to his family," the actress stated.

On the other hand, "The Haunted Hathaways" star and Odell's close friend Amber Frank also revealed that she was deeply hurt with the passing of her "first kiss."

In a series of Twitter post, Frank said that she cannot believe that she does not have another chance to see Jackson again. She also reiterated the importance of checking in on a loved one. "It's so easy to get caught up in your own life and end up missing out on what life's really about," the actress stated.

More details about Odell's death is expected to be released as soon as the coronel revealed the result of the autopsy.