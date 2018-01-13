'The Good Doctor' Adds Shaun's Rival; Fiona Gubelmann Cast as New Resident

Fiona Gubelmann will work up Freddie Highmore's Shaun Murphy in "The Good Doctor." The actress landed the part of the new resident, Morgan, who becomes Murphy's competition at the San Jose Boneventure Hospital.

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC The cast of "The Good Doctor" will have a new charming and friendly resident named Morgan.

Morgan, described as charming and funny, will appear in five episodes of "The Good Doctor" in the spring season. Gubelmann, on the other hand, has the option to return to the show in season 2. The actress' other television credits include starring on FX's "Wilfred" with Elijah Wood and VH1's "Daytime Divas."

The series, however, has not yet received an official renewal from ABC. With its ratings surpassing the viewership numbers of a consistently highly rated series, "The Big Bang Theory," it's likely that "The Good Doctor" will continue next season.

"The Good Doctor" has been winning with critics and viewers alike because of its different take on the underdog. As a person with autism and savant syndrome, Murphy's experience sheds light on the condition and gives viewers more insights on what it's like for actual people with the disorder.

Viewers also lauded Highmore's performance as someone with autism. The actor recently won a nomination at the Golden Globes for his approach on Murphy.

Next Monday's episode of "The Good Doctor," airing Jan. 15, will push Murphy to file his two weeks' notice to Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) after skipping work in the last episode. It remains to be seen how Glassman will handle Murphy and convince him to stay.

Dr. Neal Melendez's (Nicholas Gonzales) patients, on the other hand, suffer a complication following their surgery. His team will be forced to make a life-changing decision for the twins.

"The Good Doctor" airs Mondays at 10:00 p.m. EST on ABC. The show also stars Hill Harper (Dr. Marcus Andrews), Chuku Modo (Dr. Jared Kalu), Claire Brown (Dr. Antonia Thomas) and Beau Garrett (Jessica Preston).