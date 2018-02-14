'The Good Doctor' Episode 15 Spoilers: Shaun Murphy Will Come Face To Face With A Murderer

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC Featured is a promotional image for "The Good Doctor."

The upcoming episode of "The Good Doctor" will probably be the hardest for Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore). In "Heartfelt," Dr. Murphy's quest to make a teenage patient's dream come true will bring him face to face with a murderer.

Episode 15 will see Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) tell his fellow doctors that young patient needs a liver donor in order for him to survive. Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) later on tells Murphy that they've found a match.

However, she also reveals that the donor is a man from prison causing the young doctor to be anxious at the idea that a murderer will be coming to his workplace. The revelation also causes a moral dilemma for the parents and the patient.

The prisoner will be taken out of prison and will be transported to the hospital. However, Dr. Murphy's concerns will be proven true as the prisoner is planning to escape from prison. After his handcuffs are removed, the prisoner points his gun at the hospital staff. As the escape attempt unfolds, Claire and Shaun are left in the same room.

"The Good Doctor" is four episodes away from wrapping up its first season after being picked up by ABC back in May. The series' 14th episode recently garnered a total of 9.51 million viewers and a 1.7 rating when it aired on Feb. 5.

The series follows a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome from the small town of Casper, Wyoming, where he had a troubled childhood. Moving to San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital he demonstrates his talents while at the same time face deal with the prejudice some doctors have due to his condition.

The 15th episode of the "The Good Doctor" was expected to air earlier this month but was postponed until after action in Pyeongchang Winter Olympics is over. Written by Thomas L. Moran, the episode is now expected to air on Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.