'The Good Doctor' Episode 15 Spoilers: Will Shaun Murphy Get Shot?

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC Featured is a promotional image for "The Good Doctor."

ABC released a promo for the upcoming 15th episode of the "The Good Doctor" which leaves everyone asking, will Dr. Shaun Murphy get shot?

The promo is only 15 seconds long but it's definitely enough for fans to get the gist of what's going to happen when episode 15 finally arrives. In the promo, Dr. Neil Melendez, played by Nicholas Gonzalez, reveals that one of his patients need a liver donor to survive. Shortly after that, Dr, Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) announces to series protagonist Shaun (Freddie Highmore) that they had finally found a match for Melendez's patient. However, she also reveals that the donor would be a man from prison and says that he will be taken to the hospital from jail in order for the organ donation to happen. It is apparent in Shaun that he doesn't feel all too good about the idea of a murderer coming into the hospital.

The clip then eventually reveals the donor's plan to escape from prison and complications quickly arise when his handcuffs are removed and he starts to point a gun at the hospital staff. Unfortunately for Shaun and Claire, they happen to be in the same room as the convict-donor when he managed to get free. This leaves viewers wondering if in the next episode, Shaun will get shot.

In other news, a recent Nielsen Live+7 key demo ratings report for the week 17 of 2017—2018 broadcast season shows that "The Good Doctor" along with the NBC drama "This Is Us" grew over 100 percent in viewership. The increase had also pushed the ABC medical drama to become the top gainer of the week going from 9.2 million viewers to 16 million in just one week.

This is certainly great news for the show which is already nearing the end of its first season. "The Good Doctor" airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.