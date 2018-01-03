'The Good Doctor' News, Episode 11 Spoilers: Shaun Runs Away

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC "The Good Doctor" returns Monday, Jan. 8.

When "The Good Doctor" returns with episode 11, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) decides to disappear.

On the next episode of "The Good Doctor," titled "Islands Part One," Shaun will consider disappearing from the hospital for good. His urge to run away will be triggered by stress coming from his own mentor and the rest of his peers at work.

According to the episode 11 listing on The Futon Critic, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) is pushing Shaun to meet with a therapist to address his personal issues while certain pressures from work will rise because of his difference from other doctors.

In the episode 11 promo, Dr. Glassman asks Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) — who has been giving Shaun a tough time at the hospital — how many times does he have to "prove himself" before he receives his trust.

Shaun will try to deal with the stress by going on a spontaneous trip with Lea (Paige Spara). However, Shaun will consider not coming back to the hospital.

Dr. Glassman announces, "He may not be coming back."

Meanwhile, "The Good Doctor" will also return with the topic of sexual harassment in the workplace. Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas), the only female surgical resident, will be receiving sexual advances from Dr. Matt Coyle (Eric Winter).

In an interview with Parade, Thomas shared that her character will learn how to address the situation while adding that that storyline will continue on in several episodes rather than being "tied up in a bow" in one sitting.

Aside from Shauna and Claire, Dr. Melendez will also face pressures from the hospital. Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) places him on a kidney transplant surgery involving conjoined twins. The surgery will be critical, and Dr. Melendez has to make sure that everything goes smoothly.

"The Good Doctor" returns on Monday, Jan. 8, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.