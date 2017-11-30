'The Good Doctor' Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers: Shaun Snaps at Glassman; Claire Faces Sexual Harassment

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC Shaun (Freddie Highmore) develops bad temper.

In the winter finale of "The Good Doctor" season 1, Dr. Shaun (Freddie Highmore) gets violent with Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff). Meanwhile, Claire (Antonia Thomas) experiences sexual harassment from a colleague.

On the final episode of "The Good Doctor" season 1 before the winter break, Shaun ends up snapping at Glassman after experiencing pressures from his colleagues.

In the episode 10 promo, Shaun is seen arguing with Dr. Neil (Nicholas Gonzalez). Shaun believes that a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan should be conducted, but Neil firmly tells him that they won't be ordering one.

This upsets Shaun, who tells Neil, "You don't respect me?"

The confrontation leads Neil to ask Glassman if Shaun is doing fine. As a mentor to Shaun and President of the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, he decides that the young doctor should be guided by a therapist, the listing on The Futon Critic reads.

When Glassman talks to Shaun about it, the gifted surgical resident snaps and slaps his mentor to the ground.

Shaun could get in deep trouble if he caused harm to Glassman. However, this could also be a sign for Shaun to believe that he needs a therapist to help control his temper.

Meanwhile, Claire will receive inappropriate sexual advances from a new colleague at the hospital.

According to TV Guide, the new doctor invites Claire to have drinks and relax a little, which she declines.

However, while Claire is checking on a patient, the doctor grazes his hand across her waist as seen in the episode 10 promo.

"I said no. That' really inappropriate," Claire tells him.

Claire will have doubts about informing in on the doctor who came on to her. But because her patient witnessed the incident, she might have a way to bring justice for herself and give the said doctor what he deserves.

The winter finale of "The Good Doctor" season 1 airs on Monday, Dec. 4, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.