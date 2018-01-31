Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC Shaun meets new competition.

In episode 14, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) learns all about transgenderism from his new patient. Meanwhile, a new doctor joins the team and threatens to knock Shaun out.

On the next episode of "The Good Doctor" season 1, titled "She," Shaun gets a patient who is transgender. To save her life, Shaun will have to learn how significant this detail is to his patient's life, enlightening him on what transgenderism really is.

According to the episode 14 listing on The Futon Critic, Shaun's cancer patient identifies as a girl even though she has the reproductive organs of a boy. The autistic doctor will have to learn how this impacts his patient's medical needs, as well as handling the family's demands.

Meanwhile, a new doctor joins Dr. Neil's (Nicholas Gonzalez) team and becomes a threat to Shaun in the hospital.

The episode 14 preview talks about Shaun being the hospital's best surgeon. However, the new addition to their team is determined to do anything to bump him out of the spotlight and take his place.

The new doctor will soon enough show her true colors when she starts working with them. When Dr. Claire (Antonia Thomas) talks to her about being a "team player," her answer catches her off-guard.

"When it benefits me, yes," said the newcomer.

She even confronts Shaun about her goal to take his place as the best surgeon in the hospital.

"You and I are not going to be friends. Every time you win, I lose," the new doctor tells Shaun while working on a surgery together.

The newcomer, Morgan, is portrayed by Fiona Gubelmann, Deadline confirmed. Although she is very cutthroat, Morgan is essentially "healthy competition" for Shaun, indicating that the two could build a good working relationship in the end.

Episode 14 of "The Good Doctor" season 1 airs on Monday, Feb. 5, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.