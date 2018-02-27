Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC Promotional image for 'The Good Doctor'

"The Good Doctor" season 1 will introduce a new face come the finale.

According to TVLine, Graham Patrick Martin has been tapped to guest star as a college student named Blake in the season 1 finale of the ABC medical drama. Martin is known for playing Rusty Beck on TNT's "Major Crimes" and Eldridge on "Two and a Half Men."

In the episode, an intoxicated Blake will try to drop off his injured friend, Caden, at the St. Bonaventure emergency room. However, his attempt to immediately leave will be thwarted by the hospital staff, who will ask him for details surrounding Caden's injury. Blake will not be of much help at first, though, as he will refuse to give them the information they need to save his friend.

In the end, it will be revealed that both Blake and Caden were part of a fraternity hazing which saw Blake convincing Caden to ingest ecstasy.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the upcoming episode of "The Good Doctor," titled "Pain." The synopsis of the episode states that the medical team at St. Bonaventure hospital will try to treat a patient who has an important decision to make. The patient must choose "between a dangerous surgery that could change his life or remain the same."

When presented with the difficult choice, the patient will turn to Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) for help, asking him what option he would select if he were in the same position.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) advising a patient that he may walk again if his mask is removed. However, the patient's wife does not seem to be onboard the decision. It looks like the patient will go through with the surgery, though, but the clip teases something going wrong during the operation.

"He's dying," Shaun says.

"The Good Doctor" season 1 will return on Monday, March 1, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.