'The Good Doctor' Season 1 Finale: Will Shaun Lose His Mentor to Cancer?

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy in 'The Good Doctor'

Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) might have to face one of the biggest heartbreaks of his life in the first season finale of "The Good Doctor."

The penultimate episode revealed that Shaun's mentor, Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), has a serious medical condition when he was rushed to the hospital while having a date with Debbie (Sheila Kelley).

But in the promo trailer for the upcoming season finale, Dr. Glassman told Shaun that he needs to look for a new mentor because he is dying. It was also revealed in the trailer that the president of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital was diagnosed with "the most aggressive form of brain cancer."

However, the trailer also showed that Shaun will have a hard time accepting the fate of his good friend. He will then research to find a cure for Dr. Glassman's disease, but his mentor will stop him from exerting too much effort on what he believes is already a lost cause.

While Glassman believes that his death is imminent, his friend Jessica Preston (Beau Garrett) will remind him that the medical genius who possesses autism and savant syndrome does not want to give up on him just yet.

"You've accepted your diagnosis. Shaun hasn't," Jessica told Dr. Glassman in the promo clip.

While the clock is ticking for Dr. Glassman, it does not mean that Schiff will no longer appear in the sophomore season of "The Good Doctor." According to Cinema Blend, it is highly possible that fans will see his character deal with his condition in season 2 before it could ultimately take his life, or he might be featured in flashback scenes with Highmore's character.

However, it is also possible to see Shaun come up with the cure for Glassman's condition to save his mentor and dearest friend from an untimely death.

The finale episode of "The Good Doctor" is scheduled to air on Monday, March 26, at 10 p.m. EDT.