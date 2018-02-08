'The Good Doctor' Season 1 Spoilers: A Patient's Liver Donor Turns Out to Be a Murderer

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC Promotional image for 'The Good Doctor'

The upcoming episode of "The Good Doctor" season 1 will see a patient requiring a liver transplant.

A teaser trailer for the new episode opens with a child in critical condition. Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) points out that the child requires a new liver. "It's our only way to keep him alive," he says.

However, finding a donor can be difficult, and the donor that they end up with is a criminal in prison for murder. The prisoner, shown in chains, is escorted by security personnel. But, it looks like chains will not be enough to keep him under control. The murderer easily overpowers one of the guards, taking a gun and threatening to shoot him in the head with it.

The final scene of the clip shows Claire (Antonia Thomas) shouting "no." It remains to be seen why Claire became so panicked, though it might have something to do with the hostage situation going on with the prisoner whose liver they need.

"The Good Doctor" will be taking a two-week break before returning near the end of the month. The previous episode, titled "She," featured a transgender patient named Quinn (Sophie Giannamore) who was discovered to have testicular cancer. Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) had a difficult time understanding why Quinn identified as a girl when she is biologically male.

Meanwhile, a new doctor arrived at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) immediately ignited a rivalry with Claire, but the two doctors were forced to work together to treat a patient with a ruptured appendix whose infection could not be treated because he had developed an immunity to the medication required to cure him.

In the end, Claire saved their patient using an experimental procedure, while Shaun finally understood Quinn's plight.

"The Good Doctor" season 1 will return on Monday, Feb. 26, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.