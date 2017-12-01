'The Good Doctor' Season 1 Spoilers: Dr. Shaun Murphy Hits Dr. Glassman in a Fit of Rage

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC Promotional image for 'The Good Doctor'

The upcoming episode of "The Good Doctor" season 1 will see Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) attempting to prove himself to Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Sacrifice," states that Dr. Glassman will encourage Dr. Murphy to see a therapist, believing that he needs more help when it comes to his personal life. Dr. Murphy, however, does not think he requires a therapist. So, he will try to prove to Dr. Glassman that he can manage everything by himself.

At the hospital, a charming young doctor will manage to captivate the surgical team and impress them. However, his true personality will soon come to light, and one of the team members will have to go through an awkward situation at work because of this.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It previews a lot of drama ahead for the doctors at St. Bonaventure Hospital. It opens with Dr. Murphy and Dr. Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) in conflict. Murphy wants to order an MRI, but Melendez thinks it should not be done. Murphy and Melendez do not always agree on procedures, but it looks like things are about to get really bad between them.

The charming doctor makes a move on Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) even after she already turned him down. It is clear that she feels offended and violated, though it remains to be seen what consequences her assailant will face.

Finally, the scene teases Murphy reaching his breaking point and losing it. He asserts to Glassman that he is fine and that he is capable of making his own decisions. A patient also tells Murphy that he has to be "fierce," though it is unknown what context he is saying it in. When Glassman tries to calm him down, Murphy acts out and slaps him across the face.

"The Good Doctor" season 1 airs Mondays, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.