'The Good Doctor' Season 1 Spoilers: Dr. Shaun Murphy Meets a New Rival in Fiona Gubelmann

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC Promotional image for 'The Good Doctor'

The upcoming episode of "The Good Doctor" season 1 will see Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) meeting a new rival.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "She," states that Shaun will be taken aback when he finds out that a young cancer patient he is treating, who is biologically male, identifies as a girl. In order to keep up, Shaun will have to learn how to understand his patient, as well as her medical needs. Her entire family feels that they know what is best for her, so Shaun will have to work with them.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with the introduction of a new doctor at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) informs everyone that this new doctor will be joining their team. She shakes the hand of Jared (Chuku Modu) and asks point blank whether he is "the autistic one."

Shaun, who was standing right beside Jared the whole time, awkwardly says that she is referring to him. While performing an operation, the new doctor explains to Shaun that their relationship is far from friendly.

"You and I are not gonna be friends," she says. "Every time you win, I lose."

As previously reported, this new doctor at the hospital is none other than Morgan, played by Fiona Gubelmann. Her character is described to be Shaun's new rival at St. Bonaventure. And, while she is both charming and funny, Morgan is also very cutthroat. Gubelmann is set to recur in five episodes, though there is potential room for her to become a regular in season 2.

In other cast news, Entertainment Weekly reported last week that "Hawaii Five-0" actor Will Yun Lee will be bringing life to a former cop turned doctor named Alex Park. He is set to debut in February.

"The Good Doctor" season 2 will resume on Monday, Feb. 5, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.