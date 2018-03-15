Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC Promotional image for 'The Good Doctor'

The upcoming episode of "The Good Doctor" season 1 will see Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) convincing a patient not to go through with an elective surgery.

The synopsis for the next episode, titled "Smile," states that a young patient has the option to undergo an elective surgery that will allow her to smile for the first time in her life. However, Shaun does not believe the surgery is necessary at all.

Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) and Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) will deal with a patient who lies to them about who she is. However, the two doctors will soon learn about the truth that she kept from them.

A teaser trailer for the penultimate episode has also been released. It opens with the young patient, surrounded by doctors, being told that, although the surgery is not a requirement, it will give her the ability to smile. And, while it initially seems like she says yes to the surgery, Shaun will change her mind.

"Possible complications include brain damage and stroke," he says. "It's also medically unnecessary."

It looks like Shaun will get himself in trouble with Marcus (Hill Harper), though, as he can be seen being confronted by the chief of surgery.

"You talked her out of the surgery," Marcus says.

Despite this, the promo seems to hint at the patient going through with the surgery anyway, but something may go wrong during the procedure. When Shaun is asked what is happening, he simply replies "something bad."

It remains to be seen what the hitch in the process is, though the clip teases consequences borne out of Shaun's careless words. It also promises a shocking ending in store, so fans have that to look forward to in the episode before the season finale.

"The Good Doctor" season 1 airs Mondays, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.