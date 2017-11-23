'The Good Doctor' Season 1 Spoilers: The Team Takes on Hopeless Case of a Young Boy from the Congo

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC Promotional image for 'The Good Doctor'

The upcoming episode of "The Good Doctor" season 1 will see Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) helping a young boy from the Congo.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Intangibles," states that the team will tackle a case involving a Congolese boy who has severe congenital heart anomalies as part of St. Bonaventure hospital's international humanitarian program. However, Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) will not be too sure about the procedure because it may be too dangerous to perform.

Murphy, on the other hand, will attempt to come up with the best possible solution. However, he will also have another issue in mind as he becomes confused by his latest interaction with his neighbor Lea (Paige Spara).

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Melendez telling the mother of the young boy that her son "was born with a heart that I can't fix." The mother is understandably devastated, but it looks like there is a procedure that just might save his life. However, when asked if he can perform it, Melendez says that he is unable to.

"Is fear of failure a good reason not to do this?" Murphy asks Melendez.

Based on the trailer, it seems that Melendez will eventually agree to do the procedure, but that their "margin of error is exceedingly low." The final scene shows the doctors panicking as they operate on the young boy.

ABC's medical series is one of the most successful new dramas this year, surpassing the viewership numbers of CBS' "NCIS" and NBC's "This Is Us," according to The New York Times. However, the show was so close to not even hitting the air.

"Hawaii Five-0" alum Daniel Dae Kim developed "The Good Doctor," which is based on a South Korean medical drama of the same name. Kim revealed to the publication that he first shopped the idea to CBS, but the network was not interested.

"CBS actually passed on it twice," he said. "That was really unfortunate to me, because they were my home studio. I really wanted to bring something home to them."

"The Good Doctor" season 1 airs Mondays, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.