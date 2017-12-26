'The Good Doctor' Season 2 News, Speculations: Will the Series Be Renewed?

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC "The Good Doctor" on ABC is this season's most-watched new show.

"The Good Doctor" has not been renewed yet.

December is the perfect month to start asking whether or not shows on television are getting renewed or not. Just like any business, most networks renew only those that performed really well, and such is the case with the ABC show "The Good Doctor."

As far as TV ratings go, it's safe to say that "The Good Doctor" starring Freddie Highmore is one of the network's highest performing shows. And with its performance, rumors started circulating online that "The Good Doctor" has already been renewed by ABC. However, so far, the network has yet to make a confirmation regarding this matter.

Thankfully for the fans of the show, it looks like that with "The Good Doctor," the question of renewal is not about a matter of "if" but of "when." There is a great chance that the series will be renewed for a second season because ever since its premiere episode, "The Good Doctor" has steadily climbed to the top and is now one of the most watched series of 2017. In fact, "The Good Doctor" itself has already overtaken "Grey's Anatomy" in terms of performance in the network.

So, when will news of a renewal finally come out? Chances are it may happen this coming March because most of the network's shows run until this time period. However, there is also a chance that ABC would make an earlier announcement given the show's popularity and success.

As for "The Good Doctor's" exceeding success, Brian Morowitz, the senior vice president for drama in ABC, claims that it's the show's way of providing an escape to viewers that made it highly successful.

"The takeaway I hear most often is that people love the fact that we are telling stories about a doctor with autism and savant syndrome and a guy who views the world differently than most people," Morewitz said.