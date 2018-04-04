'The Good Doctor' Season 2 Spoilers, News: Cast Members React to Major Character Exit, Promotions

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC A still from "The Good Doctor"

"The Good Doctor" line-up is going under the knife for its second season.

Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) will no longer be around San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital as he is set to move to Colorado to work at a hospital there.

While his exit comes as no surprise considering where he finds himself in by the end of the first season, this was not how "The Good Doctor" showrunner David Shore envisioned this arc to end.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said that he hopes to explore the surgical resident's story further despite his latest career move and unless Modu decides to come back in the future, this is no longer on the table.

Despite the hospital losing Dr. Kalu, San Jose St. Bonaventure will suffer no shortage of surgeons come "The Good Doctor" season 2. Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, and Christina Chang have all been promoted to series regulars along with Paige Spara.

Fans will definitely see a lot more of Lee and Gubelmann's surgical residents Dr. Alex Park and Dr. Morgan Reznick, and Chang's Dr. Audrey Lim on the show.

Spara's promotion also bodes well for Dr. Shaun Murphy's (Freddie Highmore) love life. It looks like fans will get to watch Shaun and Lea spend time together in "The Good Doctor" season 2 than they did in the first run.

The actress took to Instagram to express her excitement about the expanded gig as she remembered the time she was just trying to book the job.

"From a self-tape in my bathroom as my momma read Freddie's lines.. to just two episodes... to six... to this. Thank you my ['The Good Doctor'] family for the adventures and lessons you taught me. I can't wait to be back," Spara wrote.

ABC A still from "The Good Doctor" featuring Paige Spara as Lea

She also congratulated Lee, Gubelmann, and Chang, saying that she is excited to meet them all in person and "honored" to be part of the journey with them even though she does not know if they will share scenes in the new season.

Gubelmann also celebrated her "The Good Doctor" season 2 promotion with a heartfelt post on Instagram, congratulating the other three new series regulars as well.

"THRILLED to be joining this amazing show [and] family!! I have made so many beautiful friendships and have loved growing as an actress while playing Morgan," she wrote.

"A dream to be part of a show that's informing people about autism, while changing people's perceptions about what's possible. The stories I've heard of how this show has inspired people, have moved me so much! Thank you to everyone for your incredible support," she added before ending the message by thanking everyone involved in "The Good Doctor."

ABC A still featuring Gubelmann with (from left) Freddie Highmore, Will Yun Lee, Antonia Thomas, and Chuku Modu

In the abovementioned interview, Shore has played coy about what's coming in season 2, simply teasing that he wishes to learn more about the characters and put them in different situations. He also wants Shaun to "learn from them and teach them."

He also promised that he will continue to dig deep into the Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) bombshell that is his brain cancer diagnosis and how it will be dealt with by Shaun in "The Good Doctor" season 2.

"If we're going to make a character as important as this guy and as fundamental to our show sick, I want to explore that, and I don't want to explore that for one episode. The impact that his condition has on Shaun and himself, and their relationship, is something worth exploring. I think it's going to be very relatable. We've all had to, or will have to, deal with caring for people we love, and that's a storyline I want to explore," he said.

"The Good Doctor" season 2 has no premiere date yet.