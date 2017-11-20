'The Good Doctor' Spoilers, Cast News: Shocking Exit for One Doc Ahead

One of the main players in "The Good Doctor" is set to leave the hospital. The departure will reportedly set the tone for a bigger storyline that's coming up in the midseason.

The exit will be a controversial one and it will shake up the core group in "The Good Doctor," according to an exclusive on TV Line. The character's fate, however, might not mean that an actor will be permanently gone on the show.

"The Good Doctor" will air its last installment of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 4, with the episode called "Sacrifice." Details are still unavailable but speculations are that the episode will leave a big cliffhanger with the firing or exit of the character and it won't be resolved till the show returns in early 2018.

Meanwhile, the show on Monday, Nov. 20, called "Intangibles" will feature a young patient from Congo who has a congenital heart disease. Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) is unsure about doing surgery on the boy, while Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) looks for alternatives. Murphy's neighbor, Lea (Paige Spara), also resurfaces in this episode.

In other related stories, Murphy will finally see a specialist as his mentor and boss Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) suggested in previous episodes. The latter thinks Murphy needs to learn coping mechanisms because he's under a lot of stress lately as a full-time surgical resident living on his own while dealing with autism.

Murphy does undergo therapy but it won't work out for him. He wants to prove that his autism isn't a hindrance and in doing so, Murphy becomes resistant to help.

"The Good Doctor" centers on a budding surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, and while he's a high functioning individual, those around him doubt he's capable to handle people's lives because of his disorder. The series is based on a Korean drama of the same name. The show airs every Mondays at 10:00 p.m. EST on ABC.