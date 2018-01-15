'The Good Doctor' Spoilers, Cast News: What's Next for Shaun and Lea?

(Photo: ABC) A still from "The Good Doctor."

Many "The Good Doctor" fans were devastated when Lea (Paige Spara) moved away, but fret not as it looks like she won't be gone for good.

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner David Shore explained the reason behind their decision and how it will impact Shaun (Freddie Highmore) moving forward.

What we want to do is put Shaun in situations and see how he reacts to them — put him in a situation where he's attracted to a woman, put him in a situation where she responds. And how does he react in a situation where she leaves?

But should Lea come back, Shore warned that it might not happen in this season of "The Good Doctor." Her relationship with Shaun might be explored next season instead. For now, however, nothing is set in stone yet.

I'd love to have her come back, though. I don't think it'll happen by the end of this season, but hopefully we'll have next season to play with.

While it looks like Leia will not be around for a while, a new face will be walking around San Jose Boneventure Hospital in "The Good Doctor" soon. The abovementioned publication says that a potentially-series regular role of Dr. Eugene Park is being cast.

The character is an Asian-American cop turned doctor, who knows how to read people and is able to keep his focus and composure even in chaotic situations.

"The Good Doctor" returns today with a brand new episode titled "Islands Part Two." The official synopsis for the installment reads:

The twins suffer COMPLICATIONS from their surgery forcing the team at San Jose Boneventure Hospital to make a life-changing decision. Meanwhile, Dr. Shaun Murphy returns to the hospital after his trip with Lea and decides he needs a more permanent change and gives Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) his two weeks' notice.

"The Good Doctor" airs every Monday on ABC.