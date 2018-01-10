'The Good Doctor' Spoilers: Claire's Sexual Harassment Complain To Be Discussed In Multiple Episodes

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC Promotional image for 'The Good Doctor'

The controversial sexual harassment topic will be discussed in one of the upcoming episodes of "The Good Doctor" this season.

In an interview with Parade, actress Antonia Thomas revealed in an interview with Parade that her character, Dr. Clare Browne, will be the subject of unwanted sexual advances by Dr. Matt Coyle (Eric Winter). The British actress also revealed that the plot will be an ongoing story that will be spread out in several upcoming episodes later this season.

Thomas also explained why her character chooses to find the silver lining in the gloomy situations within the hospital.

"She's learning. She makes mistakes. She finds it hard to tell the people the truth, the British actress stated. In the face of telling somebody that they might die in an operation, she tells them something that's going to make them feel good in the moment. You really can't do that as a doctor, but she has a huge heart."

Meanwhile, the next episode of "The Good Doctor" will reveal that the team of doctors at the San Jose Boneventure Hospital will be forced to make a life-changing decision after the conjoined twins suffered complications from their surgery according to the synopsis of the episode titled "Islands Part Two."

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), on the other hand, will also return from his impromptu trip with his neighbor Lea (Paige Spara) which he took after he was overwhelmed his mentor Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff). However, he will feel that he will need a more permanent change since Lea told him that she is planning to move out and take over her grandfather's old auto shop. This is why he will hand his resignation to the president of the hospital upon his return.

ABC will air the next episode of "The Good Doctor" on Monday, Jan. 15, at 10 p.m. EDT.