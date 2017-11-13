'The Good Doctor' Spoilers: New Surgeon a Bad News? Eric Winter Joins Cast

"The Good Doctor" is introducing a new member of the surgical team. Eric Winter is shaking things up as Dr. Matt Coyle and it is recurring role.

Facebook/TheGoodDoctorABC "The Good Doctor" on ABC is this season's most-watched new show.

The staff at the St. Bonaventure Hospital will like Dr. Coyle in the beginning. His true personality, however, eventually surfaces and causes a dilemma among the team.

Winter's appearance on the show as the new surgeon will likely take place in the midseason as "The Good Doctor" will be on a holiday break soon. The actor acknowledged his recurring role in a post on Instagram by saying he will be in the series "for a bit."

Winter played a doctor before on "Witches of East End," which aired for one season on Lifetime in 2014. Some of the former crew members from his old show are now on "The Good Doctor" and his casting is like their mini-reunion.

Meanwhile, this week's episode of the medical drama, which airs Monday, Nov. 13, will feature a patient with autism who will require a delicate operation. Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) will have an attachment to the patient because of their similarities as seen in the teaser.

Someone's prejudice against people with autism, however, will likely cause a trigger for Dr. Murphy. Will he be able to step up and prove himself to his colleagues, especially Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzales)?

"He wants Shaun to be capable; he wants him to listen and he wants him to learn," Gonzales explained to Entertainment Tonight why his character likes giving Dr. Murphy a hard time. "He's a tough taskmaster, but this is an occupation that you can't afford mistakes."

"The Good Doctor" comes from David Shore, who created "House," which aired from 2004 to 2012 on FOX. The series is an adaptation of a Korean medical drama of the same title. The show is a breakout hit among the new crop series this season.

Catch "The Good Doctor" Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. EST on ABC.