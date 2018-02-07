'The Good Fight' Season 2 Cast and Trailer Spoilers

CBS/The Good Fight Promotional photo of "The Good Fight" cast

The second season of "The Good Fight" is coming to televisions next month, with the returning cast and several guest stars.

Returning with the original cast are guest stars Carrie Preston, Bernadette Peters, Paul Guilfoyle, Jane Lynch, Rob Reiner, and Gary Cole.

Tim Matheson has been cast for a recurring role in season 2, reports Variety. Matheson will be a guest star this coming season, as a bartender who has personal relations with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). He will appear in multiple episodes early on in the season.

Cole will be returning as Kurt McVeigh, Diane's estranged husband whom she still shares warm feelings with, and this could be a sign of trouble to come.

The first trailer for season 2 was recently released, and along with it, a few key plot points. In the trailer Matheson's character is seen in bed with Diane. The YouTube video for the trailer has since been taken down, though the full report by E! is available.

Season 2 will pick up from the events of the first season, where the chaos continues as increasing murders targetting lawyers has everyone on edge, and possibly paranoid.

The new partner at the firm, Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) causes trouble at the work place for Diane. Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) is still caught in the financial controversy with her parents. Howard Lyman (Jerry Adler) has become a judge. While Colin Morello (Justin Bartha) deals with Lucca Quinn's (Cush Jumbo) return.

Season 2 will also feature appearances by Delroy Lindo, Michael Boatman, and Nyambi Nyambi.

"The Good Fight" premiered in February of 2017 on CBS. The first season had 10 episodes, which aired throughout spring.

"The Good Fight" was renewed midway through its first season, for an increased 13 episodes. Season 2 will air this Mar. 4 on CBS All Access.