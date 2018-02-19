'The Good Fight' Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers: Diane, Maia Face New Struggles

Facebook/TheGoodFightCBS Diane (Christine Baranski) competes with a new partner at the firm.

As "The Good Fight" season 2 premieres in a couple of weeks, CBS has released the official synopsis and some promotional photos for its debut episode. The synopsis reveals that season 2 episode 1 will be filled with a series of unfortunate events, especially for Diane (Christine Baranski) and Maia (Rose Leslie). It will also see the return of a familiar face from season 1.

The premiere episode of the upcoming season of "The Good Fight" reveals that "Glee" star Jane Lynch will make an appearance in the series yet again. The actress first appeared in season 1, but her stint in the show did not last long. Now, she is set to return for more as she challenges the firm and some of the main characters. Joining her as guest stars next season are Erica Tazel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jerry Adler and Paul Guilfoyle.

The synopsis for the episode also reveals that the new season will find most of the characters off to a bad start, as each of them will be facing new hurdles and struggles. Although life will be good for some when the series begins, most of them will be interspersed with significant drama as they struggle with their personal and professional lives.

In the premiere episode, an unfortunate event will bring the firm together and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) will have the prospect of a new name partner. Elsewhere in the episode, Diane will struggle to keep up with the insanity of the world while Maia will find it hard to deal with the scandal involving her parents.

While the next season of "The Good Fight" does not seem to be getting the attention that it needs right now, everything is expected to change when the Winter Olympics is over. The series is set to return for its sophomore season on March 4, Sunday, on CBS All Access.