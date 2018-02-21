'The Good Fight' Season 2 News: Co-creator Likens Trump-Related Episode Titles to 'Hostage Crisis'

Facebook/thegoodfightcbs Promotional image for 'The Good Fight'

For the second season of "The Good Fight," each episode will be titled after how many days Donald Trump has been commander-in-chief.

According to Deadline, the titles will be in reference to President Trump's administration, which executive producer Robert King likens to a hostage crisis. For example, the premiere episode is titled "Day 408," with the one following that titled "Day 415."

Co-creators Robert and Michelle King know that titles are more important now since "The Good Fight" streams on CBS All Access. When "The Good Wife" was still on CBS, titles did not really mean all that much.

As for what to expect from the upcoming season, lawyers Reddick, Boseman, and Kolstad will be on their toes when they find out that a client at another firm has killed his lawyer due to overcharging. A copycat murder then takes place, causing the firm to turn a suspicious eye on its own clients.

Apart from that, Diane (Christine Baranski) will also have problems of her own when Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald), a new rival partner, arrives at the firm. Maia (Rose Leslie), on the other hand, will come out stronger after her parents' misdeeds implicate her. Finally, Lucca (Cush Jumbo) will find herself being reeled back into Colin's (Justin Bartha) orbit.

Other topics include Russia, sexual harassment, prostitution, and impeachment — the last of which involves Donald Trump. As previously reported, the new season will explore a possible Trump impeachment storyline, though the narrative will not be one-sided.

Season 2 will also welcome a new recurring character to be played by Tim Matheson, according to Variety. He is set to portray a bartender who becomes close with Diane on both a professional and personal level. He will be introduced "early in the season" and will appear in a handful of episodes.

"The Good Fight" season 2 will premiere on Sunday, March 4 on CBS All Access.