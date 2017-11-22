'The Good Fight' Season 2 Plot, Cast News: Showrunners Discuss Big Changes

"The Good Fight" season 2 on CBS All Access will undergo some big changes in the cast. Showrunners Robert and Michelle King recently discussed in an exclusive interview how these changes will impact the series.

CBS "The Good Fight" season 2 is currently filming and will return to CBS All Access in 2018.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Robert confirmed that Erica Tazel (Barbara Kolstad) will no longer be a regular in "The Good Fight." At least two supporting cast actors, Michael Boatman (Julius Cain) and Nyambi Nyambi (Jay Dipersia), have also been promoted to series regulars for season 2 and there's a new cast addition in the presence of Audra McDonald (Liz Lawrence) in a crucial role.

The Kings said that McDonald's addition will help "The Good Fight" evolve its storylines. Her character has been set up as an antagonist in Adrian Boseman's (Delroy Lindo) law firm, much like Tazel's Kolstad. More than this, however, McDonald's character is also the boss' ex-wife, who will bring that much-needed friction.

"What we wanted was someone who could get into Boseman's face and someone who could be a complex character but didn't imitate what Erica Tazel was doing the first season," the showrunner said. "What we wanted to do was tap into this character and then find out more about her."

"The Good Fight" began filming in the Bayside area since early November. Star Christine Baranski (Diane Lockhart), isn't on the set yet since she's still wrapping up work on the "Mamma Mia!" sequel in Greece.

Baranski, however, is glad to know that the cameras have started rolling for "The Good Fight" season 2 without her. Production has been filming scenes around her character until she's ready to get back to work.

"The Good Fight" season 2 will also make a few adjustments with its episode count. Last season, CBS All Access made a 10-episode order and Baranski stated the shorter episodes cramped the storytelling. Season 2, however, will have the ideal number of 13 episodes.

CBS All Access hasn't announced the air date of "The Good Fight" season 2 but the show should arrive on the streaming platform in early 2018. The legal drama also stars Rose Leslie (Maia Rindell) and Cush Jumbo (Lucca Quinn).