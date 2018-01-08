'The Good Fight' Season 2 Plot News: Trump Impeachment, Weinstein Scandal Become Focus

"The Good Fight" season 2 will push for President Donald Trump's impeachment, at least on the reel screen. An upcoming storyline will feature the Democratic Party as its members consider hiring the law firm that employs Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) to oust the U.S. leader.

Facebook/TheGoodFightCBS Christine Baranski plays the lawyer Diane Lockhart in "The Good Fight" on CBS All Access.

Showrunners and series creators Robert and Michelle King confirmed the plot in a panel at the Television Critics Association tour. The premise, however, won't likely reveal an impeachment but it will unleash a conflict among the characters, especially the Trump voters.

"A lot of it is a debate about how Trump could be impeached," Robert told the panel. "These are people who are really counting their chickens before they're hatched."

The Trump story will take place in "The Good Fight" season 2 episode 7, which has been tentatively called "Shameless." The showrunners reiterate that the episode isn't a love letter to the Democrats, but rather, it's a satire.

"[New cast member] Audra McDonald's character thinks that the way to prosecute impeachment is to be as shameless as what they think Trump is," Robert stated. "It seemed like a very interesting way to represent the Democratic intensity...moving to Trump's playing field."

"The Good Fight" season 2 will also have an episode reflecting the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal. At the center of the story is a reporter who's looking for a news outlet to publish the expose about a celebrity unexpectedly involved in a questionable act.

In actual life, Ronan Farrow approached NBC News for a story on Weinstein, which the network turned down. Ultimately, the New York Times picked up the story that unravelled a string of other sexual harassment scandals in Hollywood.

"The Good Fight" season 2 will launch on CBS All Access beginning Sunday, March 4. The streaming platform will release new episodes every week to total 13 episodes. Subscribers may still watch the first season on the site.