Facebook/TheGoodFightCBS Diane (Christine Baranski) competes with a new partner at the firm.

In the new season, Diane (Christine Baranski) deals with a new partner she won't be seeing eye-to-eye with. Meanwhile, showrunners Robert and Michelle King reveal how season 2 address "Trump Fatigue."

When "The Good Fight" season 2 premieres, one of the problems that Diane will be handling is building a working relationship with her new partner, Liz Reddick-Lawrence, portrayed by Audra McDonald, TVLine reports.

Liz will be keeping Diane distracted enough for her to ignore anything else other than work, especially since they won't be starting off on good terms.

One thing that Diane should keep an eye on is Liz's influence on the named partners in her law firm.

CBS reports that Liz is actually Adrian Boseman's (Delroy Lindo) ex-wife, and there's a high chance that the two will rekindle sparks in their former romance in season 2. This might be a problem for Diane, because if Boseman were to choose between her and Liz, it won't be surprising if he chose his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Robert and Michelle shared that season 2 will be about overcoming "Trump fatigue," or how anything about the U.S. president finds its way to become a theme in all the running shows and films.

"How do you find your space in your life for something other than those national politics? How do you stay sane?" Michelle shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

Baranski confirms this, as she revealed how much she loves the first two episodes of season 2.

"It doesn't address the Trump world directly, and yet the mood of the first two episodes is very much the mood of, I think, the collective psyche of the country right now in terms of a darkness and exhaustion," the actress explained.

Baranski added that season 2 will also see her character find hope in a world full of gloom.

"It will actually be about Diane having to figure out how either to remain idealistic in this dark universe that we're living in," Branski revealed.

"The Good Fight" season 2 premieres on March 4 on CBS All Access.