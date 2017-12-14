'The Good Fight' Season 2 Premiere Date Set; 'The Good Wife' Alum Confirms She's Back

It's been almost a year since "The Good Fight" debuted on CBS All Access. The streaming platform recently confirmed the show's second season premiere date.

Facebook/TheGoodFightCBS The legal drama "The Good Fight" returns to CBS All Access for season 2 in March 2018.

"The Good Fight" season 2 will begin its run on Sunday, March 4, 2018. CBS All Access will release one episode a week. The new season has a total of 13 episodes, up from 10 in the first season.

Filming for "The Good Fight" season 2 is ongoing in New York. Showrunners Robert and Michelle King are known for writing the episodes close to its air dates that some of the stories become relevant to real-life current events.

"It's been quite fun and, in a way, cathartic to come to work and be able to work on stuff that's so closely related to what's going on," cast member Cush Jumbo (Lucca Quinn) told The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, a fan favorite from the parent series that "The Good Fight" spun from will be back in the spinoff for season 2. Carrie Preston, who made a mark as the quirky lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni in "The Good Wife," confirmed in an Instagram post that she will be in "The Good Fight" again.

Look who I get to be for a lil minute ! @thegoodfightcbs #TheGoodFight A post shared by Carrie Preston (@carriepreston) on Dec 8, 2017 at 8:40am PST

It's not known how long Preston will stick around this time but last year, she appeared in three episodes of "The Good Fight." Fans warm up to her character each time since her first appearance in "The Good Wife" in 2010. Hence, it's not surprising that the Kings keep asking her to return to their show.

"The Good Fight" season 2 will pick up after the arrests of the Rindell family for financial fraud. The Kings, however, revealed that this story arc will quickly wrap up as season 2 will feature new plots and characters.

Leading the legal drama is Christine Baranski (Diane Lockhart) and Rose Leslie (Maia Rindell). The show also stars Delroy Lindo (Adrian Boseman), Sarah Steele (Marissa Gold), Michael Boatman (Julius Cain), Nyambi Nyambi (Jay Dipersia) and Audra McDonald (Liz Lawrence). Season 1 is still streaming on CBS All Access.