'The Good Fight' Season 2 Spoilers: Diane Lockhart's Husband Returns; Are They Back Together?

Diane Lockhart's (Christine Baranski) husband is back in "The Good Fight" season 2. Viewers, however, should not read too much into Kurt's (Gary Cole) return as the couple's relationship is still on the mend.

Facebook/TheGoodFightCBS "The Good Fight" season 2 will be back on CBS All Access in March 2018 with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski).

Showrunners Robert and Michelle King confirmed that Cole started filming his scenes for "The Good Fight" season 2. TV Line posted a photo of the actor from the set but this doesn't mean that Diane is back together completely with Kurt.

"When Season 2 picks up, Diane and Kurt are still separated, but have warm feelings for each other," the Kings told the publication. "Kurt has been in Los Angeles for big trial, which has meant a lot of time apart that's allowed them to postpone the question of what's next."

After the first season finished its run in April, the showrunners hinted that the formerly estranged couple might be rekindling their relationship. Kurt and Diane actually walked hand-in-hand when she visited him at his home in one of the season's final scenes.

She wanted to see if Kurt was fine after his video about saving a baby from carjackers went viral. Kurt asked his ex-wife to stay with him for the night and it's unclear to viewers if she obliged.

"It was at a weak moment where everything around her seemed to be crumbling," the Kings explained that scene to TV Guide. "His heroism kind of stood forth as a shining example of what you would want in people."

"The Good Fight" season 2 started filming new episodes in November in time for its March 2018 launch on CBS All Access. Viewers can expect last season's Rindell storyline to wrap up in the first few episodes. The upcoming season will also find Diane at odds with a new partner on the firm as Audra McDonald joins as lawyer Liz Reddick-Lawrence.

Catch "The Good Fight" season 2's premiere on CBS All Access on Sunday, March 4. There will be 13 episodes. Season 1, on another hand, is still streaming on the platform.