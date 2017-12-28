'The Good Fight' Season 2 Spoilers: Kurt and Diane to Settle Their Relationship Soon

CBS/The Good Fight "The Good Fight" season 2 airs in March 2018.

When "The Good Fight" returns, Kurt (Gary Cole) and Diane (Christine Baranski) will have a lot to talk about regarding their relationship status.

"The Good Fight" will be returning in March 2018 with 13 episodes for season 2, and according to TVLine, Kurt and Diane will face the music regarding their marital status. Series showrunners Robert and Michelle King shared that the two will have a lot of feelings for each other in season 2.

"When Season 2 picks up, Diane and Kurt are still separated, but have warm feelings for each other," said Robert and Michelle through e-mail. However, the pair will have a conflict of schedule that will keep them from having a define-the-relationship (DTR) talk.

"Kurt has been in Los Angeles for big trial, which has meant a lot of time apart that's allowed them to postpone the question of what's next," while Diane will be dealing with new partner, Liz Lawrence (Audra McDonald), whom she doesn't get along with, the showrunners added.

Although Kurt's number of appearances on the show is yet to be confirmed, an exclusive photo reveals that he'll surely spend some of his time winning back Diane. In the photo, Kurt is carrying a bouquet of red roses, which fans can assume he's going to give to his wife.

Meanwhile, season 2 of "The Good Fight" will see Diane Lockhart, Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo), and Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) battle with a case of psychological assault.

According to CBS, another firm's client murders his lawyer for overcharging, and a copycat soon follows his footsteps, causing frenzy in Chicago. This forces Lucca, Diane, and the rest of their firm to look into their own clients with suspicion.

Maia will be too busy with her own problems to take care of the firm. For now, she will be put on trial after getting involved with her parents' Ponzi scandal.

"The Good Fight" season 2 is slated to premiere on March 4, 2018 on CBS All Access.