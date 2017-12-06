'The Good Fight' Season 2 Spoilers: Rose Leslie's Maia Out of Prison

Rose Leslie's Maia on "The Good Fight" season 2 will be out of prison. This doesn't mean, however, that all is well in the case against her and the Rindell family but viewers of the CBS All Access series will see how Maia's situation resolves itself.

CBS Christine Baranski and Rose Leslie star in "The Good Fight" on CBS All Access.

The actress shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that "The Good Fight" season 2 will open with Maia no longer behind bars. Instead, her character will be wearing an ankle monitor as her case remain active and while she works in the law firm with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski).

Viewers will recall that Maia ended up getting arrested in the final episode of "The Good Fight" season 1 because of her father's Ponzi scheme. Leslie assured viewers that her character's situation will be resolved and Maia will not be subjected to this kind of pressure for long.

"There needed to be a point, I felt, thereby Maia was no longer going to continue victimizing herself," Leslie shared. "Either she cuts [her father] out of her life or is she forever going to be beholden to the Rindell name, to the scandal and never move on from it."

"The Good Fight" showrunners Robert and Michelle King also said in the same interview that season 2 will shift from the Rindell family saga to a more serialized show. This way, there will be more stories to tell and more characters to explore.

The second season will also bring in Audra McDonald as Liz Lawrence. She joins the ensemble cast composed of Leslie, Baranski, Cush Jumbo (Lucca Quinn), Delroy Lindo (Adrian Boseman) Sarah Steele (Marissa Gold), Nyambi Nyambi (Jay Dipersia) and Michael Boatman (Julius Cain).

CBS All Access renewed "The Good Fight" last March and expanded the episode order from the original 10 to 13. The streaming of the new episodes will begin in early 2018.