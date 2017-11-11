'The Good Place 'Air Date News: Show Resumes Jan. 4 Next Year

NBC shows are winding down as the network switches to holiday programming, but before doing so, they have announced return dates for some of their top titles. Among them, fan-favorite "The Good Place" is set to pick up where it left off on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Season 2 of the comedy-drama wrapped up at its midway point with episode 7, which aired on Nov. 2. Their timeslot for this Thursday and the following weeks will be taken over by football, according to TV Line.

"Thursday Night Football," NBC's annual staple, will be running from Nov. 9 until Dec. 14, pre-empting the next installments of "The Good Place" for the time being. The show will remain on its brief hiatus until the first week of next year, when it takes up its usual timeslot after "Superstore" and just before the remade "Will & Grace."

"The Good Place" capped the first half of its season 2 run with a wedding episode called "Truth or Derek," dropping fans off with a surprising cliffhanger that the show will pick up next year.

Michael (Ted Danson from "CSI"), the architect of the afterlife venue called the Good Place, finds Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell from "Veronica Mars"), a woman who was supposed to go to the Bad Place for how she lived her life.

Over the course of the first season, Eleanor has made some progress in discovering the good person that was hidden in her all along, all the while trying to keep in the good graces of Michael.

In the last episode, Michael's boss The Almighty Judge on High of All Beings Living and Dead for All Eternity, also called Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson), called the former into his office for what looks like a serious talk. Is Michael's secret agreement with Eleanor about to be busted?

Fans can find out when "The Good Place" resumes on Jan. 4, 2018 at 8:30 p.m. EST on NBC.