'The Good Place' Picked Up for a Third Installment by NBC

(Photo: Facebook/NBCTheGoodPlace) Featured is a promotional image for "The Good Place."

"The Good Place" has been officially renewed for season 3.

NBC has greenlit a third run for the sophomore comedy, according to reports. Similar to the show's first two installments, season 3 will have a total of 13 episodes. All main cast members are expected to return including Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, D'Arcy Carden, Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper and Manny Jacinto.

News of the renewal does not come as a huge surprise for most viewers, considering its ratings. "The Good Place" garnered a 2.0 rating in the 18–49 demo and 6.2 million total viewers, including seven days of delayed viewing. When the additional platform viewing numbers is factored in, the program's ratings increases to a 2.6 in the highly coveted demo.

The show follows Eleanor (Bell), a woman who dies and later wakes up in the afterlife. She initially thinks she has been sent to The Good Place unintentionally. However, she finds out in the season 1 finale that she and her friends are in fact in The Bad Place. Michael (Danson) is actually a demon who was tasked to torment them throughout their stay.

In an interview earlier this month, Harper revealed that Danson and Bell were the only cast members who knew about the big season 1 twist. Although it may be upsetting to be left in the dark and not knowing how the season would end, Harper said the producers actually made a good call.

"It's a good thing they didn't tell us, because TV is a completely different animal, and putting that together is very different from theater," he explained. "For the subtlety of the build and everything, it's best that we were in the dark."

The sitcom joins early renewals "This is Us" and "Will & Grace" for the network's 2018–19 schedule.

"The Good Place" season 2 returns Jan. 4, while season 3 is expected to premiere September 2018 on NBC.