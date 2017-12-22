'The Good Place' Season 2 Spoilers: Michael Deals With a Surprise Visitor

Facebook/NBCTheGoodPlace Promotional image for 'The Good Place'

The upcoming episode of "The Good Place" season 2 will see Michael (Ted Danson) dealing with a surprise visitor.

The synopsis for the midseason premiere episode, titled "Leap to Faith," states that Michael will be in for a shock when he finds out someone is there to pay him a visit. Elsewhere, Eleanor (Kristen Bell), along with her friends Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason (Manny Jacinto), will try to solve a riddle.

The midseason finale, titled "Derek," concluded with Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) in Michael's office. Shawn is perhaps the surprise visitor stated in the synopsis. Michael's boss did not immediately say why he was there, but things certainly looked bleak. He may have found out about the whole ruse and is there to shut everything down. On the other hand, he could have found out about Derek (Jason Mantzoukas), the virtual boyfriend Janet (D'Arcy Carden) created after getting her heart broken by Jason.

Elsewhere in the finale, Eleanor finally showed Chidi their tape. And, while Chidi revealed that he does not love Eleanor in this iteration, she seemed relieved more than anything else. Tahani and Jason also tried to get married. However, in the end, they decided that they should not rush into anything just yet.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released, though it does not provide much about what the premiere has in store.

With season 2 already halfway through, "The Good Place" is about to reach its end for the 2017-2018 season. However, fans can rest assured knowing that the comedy series has already been renewed for a third season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter in late November, NBC decided to pick up "The Good Place" for one more season. Unfortunately, fans can only look forward to 13 episodes again, which is the episode count for both the first and second seasons.

"The Good Place" season 2 returns Thursday, Jan. 4, on NBC.