Colleen Hayes/NBC A still from "The Good Place" season 2 finale, "Somewhere Else"

Fans will see more of Eleanor (Kristen Bell) and company's exploits as "The Good Place" has long been renewed for a third season.

Not much is known about what is to come, but if it is anything like the previous season, it will turn the show on its head again. This was the case after the big twist in the first season, and again the turn of events in the second run.

Jameela Jamil, who will be back as Tahani in "The Good Place" season 3, did tease in an interview with Vulture that the premise of the new season is "bloody brilliant and so exciting."

She says that "nobody has guessed it so far," having done some "internet-digging" herself to know what viewers think and theorize about where the show will take them next. "I know what happens, and it's so exciting and lives up to everything you've seen so far. I'm such a fan of the show, which is probably a bit sad because I'm on it, but I don't care," the actress shared.

"The Good Place" recently wrapped its second season, and Vulture cannot help but think it was a lot like "Lost" in many ways. This does not come as a surprise as show creator Michael Schur is a massive fan of the series.

In an interview with the abovementioned publication, Schur credited "Lost" creator Damon Lindelof as the reason the show even exists. He revealed that Lindelof was the first person he called when he hatched the idea for "The Good Place" and the fact that he said the concept "is something" was the beginning of it all.

In the same interview, however, Lindelof admitted that the premise of the show was so "undeniably great" that it did not require any "any degree of special creative skill" to see how amazing it is.

According the the "Lost" showrunner, "It's very flattering for [Schur] to say that, but I think anybody in this room who had heard [his] initial pitch ... it was very baked. I mean, I was sort of expecting a sentence or two, but [he] had worked out a lot of the fundamental characters and the premise of the show."

"The Good Place" season 3, which will have 13 episodes as well, is expected to premiere this September, the same month the previous seasons premiered the past couple of years.