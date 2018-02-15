'The Greatest American Hero' News: Hannah Simone to Lead Reboot of Comedy Drama

Facebook/NewGirlonFOX Promotional image for 'New Girl'

ABC is rebooting "The Greatest American Hero," this time, with a female lead.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the network is producing a remake of the original comedy-drama series of the same name that aired from 1981 to 1983. But, instead of a man at the center of the story, the show will focus on a protagonist named Meera, who will be played by Hannah Simone. The timing is perfect since Simone's other regular gig, "New Girl," is coming to an end with its seventh and final season.

In the upcoming reboot, Meera is a 30-year-old whose interests include karaoke and tequila. Meera struggles to find her life's purpose, which her traditional Indian-American family does not approve of. However, her life is turned upside down when she receives a super suit that will allow her to protect the world. It remains to be seen whether Meera will get the suit from aliens, which was the premise of the original series.

Nahnatchka Khan and Rachna Fruchbom of "Fresh Off the Boat" will serve as executive producers on the show, with Khan overseeing the entire project and Fruchbom writing the pilot. Joining the two on the executive producing team are Mandy Summers and Tawnia McKiernan.

ABC has yet to give the potential show a series order. In the meantime, fans of Simone can catch her next on the seventh season of Fox's "New Girl." As previously reported, Simone's character, Cece, will find herself in an exciting time of her life. Jumping a few years ahead from the season 6 finale, the final season will feature Cece and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) as parents to a beautiful daughter named Ruth. Cece will also be making strides in her career, leaving Schmidt to become a stay-at-home dad.

"New Girl" season 7 will premiere on April 10, while the reboot of "The Greatest American Hero" does not have an air date yet.