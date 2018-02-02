'The Greatest Showman' Movie Might Be Coming to Broadway

(Photo: Facebook/GreatestShowman) Featured is a promotional image for "The Greatest Showman."

"The Greatest Showman" might be getting a musical adaptation.

The Hugh Jackman-led film may come alive on Broadway in the near future. After a surprising box-office recovery, "The Greatest Showman" may be on its way to becoming one of the best-selling musicals in North America of all time.

According to 20th Century Fox film chairman-CEO Stacey Snider, the film's success and hit soundtrack has led to discussions about a potential Broadway adaptation. Reports note that further details on the potential stage version were not revealed, including whether or not Jackman will be part of it.

However, it's worth noting that the Australian actor is no stranger to Broadway. He won a Tony Award in 2004 for his work on "The Boy From Oz" and he also served as the Tony's host for four times.

Earlier this month, Pasek and Paul reached a new milestone in their careers when they got their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with "The Greatest Showman" soundtrack.

"It really is unbelievable," Pasek told Billboard. While waiting for confirmation of the news, Pasek mentioned that he and Paul "have been texting each other saying, 'Is this real?' We don't believe it. It's really wild."

The set initially came out at No. 71 and after four weeks, it rose to No. 63. It later jumped to No. 5 after the movie was released on Dec. 20. Around mid-January, the soundtrack repeated being No. 1 in the chart.

Inspired by P. T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" is a musical film that focuses on the early years of show business. It also follows the life of a visionary who rose from his struggles and turned into a worldwide sensation. The film is directed by Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award-winning artists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.