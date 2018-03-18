'The Grudge' Reboot News: 'Star Trek' Actor Joins Cast

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Cast member John Cho poses at the party for the release of the Blu-Ray DVD of "Star Trek Into Darkness" at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California September 10, 2013.

John Cho is joining the highly-anticipated "The Grudge" reboot.

According to Variety, the "Star Trek" actor is joining Andrea Riseborough and Demian Bichir, whose casting was announced shortly before Cho's.

The actor recently dabbled into the horror genre, earning praises for his performance in the latest season of the Fox anthology horror drama, "The Exorcist."

At the moment, there are no details about the character Cho will play in "The Grudge" reboot. This is the case for Bichir as well. Riseborough, on the other hand, was confirmed to play the role of a detective and young single mother when the project was first announced early this month.

This sets the new version apart from the first American remake released in 2004, which featured Sarah Michelle Gellar as a foreign exchange student-turned-social worker named Karen Davis.

As to what "The Grudge" reboot will look like, Sam Raimi, who will be producing the film along with Rob Tapert, hinted in an official statement that they are going back to the roots of the franchise, which started with the 2002 Japanese horror original "Ju-on: The Grudge."

"We went back to the original source material to deliver a relentless supernatural thrill ride that explores the horrors of American suburbia," he said.

"Ju-on: The Grudge" centered on a deadly curse that haunted a house where the brutal murder of its owners Kayako and her son Toshio was committed by her own husband.

The version featuring Gellar saw her character desperately run from the curse but ends up doing the exact opposite with every attempt she makes.

"The Eyes of My Mother" director Nicolas Pesce wrote the script for "The Grudge" reboot and will be taking the helm as well. Filming will begin this May so more details about the movie should come out soon.

"The Grudge" reboot will be the 13th film in the franchise, the last three being the American versions.