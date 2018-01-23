Facebook/HandmaidsonHulu "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 premieres on April 25 on Hulu.

Joseph Fiennes teased fans for what's coming in "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2. Meanwhile, the trailer revealed that the Republic of Gilead is expanding to a bigger world.

Fiennes, who plays Commander Fred Waterford in "The Handmaid's Tale," appeared at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards red carpet and teased what fans can expect on the upcoming season 2.

"It's as creepy as ever," Fiennes said, PEOPLE confirmed. However, the actor did offer an optimistic perception of season 2 to balance out his mysterious comment.

"It's full of inspiration and fight and resistance, and I think that's at the heart of this very creepy world of Gilead," Fiennes continued. Another cast member present on the red carpet, Samira Wiley, who plays Moira on the show, only offered that she will appear in season 2.

"I'm in season 2! You will see me there," Wiley claimed.

Fiennes, Wiley, and the rest of their cast mates are bound to remain completely silent about plot details for "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2.

Meanwhile, the trailer for "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 revealed that the storyline will be expanding to the world of the previously mentioned "colonies."

This means that viewers could see Madeline Brewer's Janine in season 2 since she was delivered to the colonies after June (Elisabeth Moss) and the rest of the Handmaids decided not to take her life in season 1.

The trailer also showed Moira safe with Luke (O-T Fagbenle), while June was seen reunited with Nick (Max Minghella), the father of her child. Elsewhere in the trailer was Fiennes' Waterford. He approaches a hostage man in the woods with a gun in his hand while appearing to have intentions of pulling the trigger.

The premiere of "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 airs on April 25 on Hulu.