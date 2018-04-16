'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 News: Will the New Season Be as Good as the First?

Facebook/handmaidsonhulu Promo image for "The Handmaid's Tale"

Fans who are worried that the sophomore season of "The Handmaid's Tale" will not be at par with the achievements of its first season should not be anxious, according to the people behind the show.

In an interview with showrunner Bruce Miller and executive producer Warren Littlefield during the Contenders panel, they revealed that season 2 of "The Handmaid's Tale" will have the same quality as season 1.

"It was very akin to the feeling in the first season: You just don't want to f— it up," Miller stated in the panel that was reported by Deadline.

Littlefield, on the other hand, claimed that they had a very ambitious year in the first season, but they do not want to repeat what they already did. "Our ambitions were greater," he also said.

The show's bosses also mentioned during the panel that "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 will showcase a larger landscape from Margaret Atwood's novels which the web series was based on. This means that it will move its story from the confines of Gilead towards the Colonies, or the areas in North America that were contaminated by radioactive wastes and pollution.

According to Littlefield, the author mentioned the areas of the Colonies in the book, yet the narrative never focused in those places.

On the other hand, actress Elizabeth Moss also teased that the second season of "The Handmaid's Tale" will have an expanded story compared to the previous one.

"This season is 100 times more complicated and bigger than season 1. I was like....ooof, people think the first season was dark! But we definitely pushed the envelope this year and there's definitely a couple of things that people are going to have a really hard time watching," the actress who plays Offred in the series stated in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Her co-star Samira Wiley also said that her character Moira will also change in the upcoming season. According to the actress, fans of the series will see her transform into a more complex person. She claimed that Moira will display qualities of women from different colors and orientation, and she will be the personification of different types of minorities, such as being a woman, a black person, and a gay person, all in one.

However, Miller also admitted in the same interview that it was challenging for them to come up with the plot for season 2 because of the pressure set by the show's first season since fans expected it to be as good as the last one. "But then you think, I just need to write the show. It helps we were already being a little big for britches — taking a Margaret Atwood book and adapting it — so it's like, who are you to write this award-winning show? It just makes me feel like I can push harder. We want every episode to be fully packed," he also said.

Hulu is slated to release the episodes of the second season of "The Handmaid's Tale" on Wednesday, April 25.